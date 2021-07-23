Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SunPower (SPWR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR):

7/22/2021 – SunPower was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SunPower is set to become the largest North American downstream DG solar pure play. The company added more than 12,000 customers during the first quarter, bringing its total customer base to 363,000, led by higher demand. Looking ahead, the company expects its new homes growth rate to exceed 40% over the next few years, considering its leading market share and strong backlog. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, China's persistent trade and currency disputes with the United States have the potential to hurt SunPower’s growth trajectory. As the solar industry and many of its customers have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, SunPower’s business activity and demand have also been negatively impacted. A comparative analysis of its P/E TTM ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

7/20/2021 – SunPower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – SunPower had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/21/2021 – SunPower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 170,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.10. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,812 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

