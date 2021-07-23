Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Whitecap Resources (WCP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE: WCP) in the last few weeks:

7/19/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

7/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

7/14/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$10.00.

6/9/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.54. 496,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,710. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.15 and a 12-month high of C$6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,453,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,721,816. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,675.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

