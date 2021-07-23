Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL):

7/21/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/9/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "

NYSE:NGL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,530. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $268.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,671.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 395,366 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 252.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,788,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

