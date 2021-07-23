Analyzing Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY)

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dino Polska and Arko, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dino Polska 0 1 2 0 2.67 Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25

Arko has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 53.35%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Dino Polska.

Profitability

This table compares Dino Polska and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dino Polska N/A N/A N/A Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dino Polska and Arko’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dino Polska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arko $3.91 billion 0.26 $13.19 million $0.14 59.00

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Dino Polska.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arko beats Dino Polska on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products. It is also involved in producing, processing, and preserving of meat products; investments in properties, shares, and bonds; renting and operating of own or leased real estate; private purchase and sale of real estate; and manufacturing and processing of refined petroleum products and retail sale of automotive fuels, as well as provision of warehousing and storage, and financial services. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 1,532 stores. Dino Polska S.A. was founded in 2007 and is based in Krotoszyn, Poland.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

