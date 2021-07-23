Analyzing Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and Elcom International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -38.30% -36.46% -9.39% Elcom International N/A N/A N/A

39.8% of Zscaler shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Zscaler shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Elcom International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zscaler and Elcom International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $431.27 million 75.78 -$115.12 million ($0.70) -340.83 Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elcom International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zscaler.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zscaler and Elcom International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 0 5 21 1 2.85 Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zscaler presently has a consensus target price of $222.16, suggesting a potential downside of 6.88%. Given Zscaler’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zscaler is more favorable than Elcom International.

Volatility & Risk

Zscaler has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elcom International has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zscaler beats Elcom International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It also offers Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across key business applications, providing an easy to understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, the company provides workload segmentation solutions comprising Zscaler Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and platform as a service to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; and Zscaler Cloud Workload Segmentation, which is designed to secure application-to-application communications inside public clouds and data centers to stop lateral threat movement, as well as to prevent application compromise and reduce the risk of data breaches. Its platform includes Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Nanolog Server modules. Zscaler, Inc. serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

