Analyzing Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) & iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iCAD and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $29.70 million 12.58 -$17.61 million ($0.43) -34.79 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 1,751.05 -$9.14 million ($7.54) -0.82

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for iCAD and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 7 0 3.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

iCAD presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.74%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Risk and Volatility

iCAD has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -23.41% -21.51% -12.87% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -77.72% -64.73%

Summary

iCAD beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment. It also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve. The company was founded by Norman Jaffe on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

