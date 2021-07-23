Analyzing Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) & Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group 6.30% 19.22% 9.84% Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A

46.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Vinci Partners Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60

Silvercrest Asset Management Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.82%. Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Vinci Partners Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group $107.98 million 2.06 $9.96 million $1.28 12.06 Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 11.01 $33.02 million $0.45 29.09

Vinci Partners Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group. Silvercrest Asset Management Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Vinci Partners Investments on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.