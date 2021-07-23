Analyzing Sono-Tek (SOTK) and The Competition

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS: SOTK) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sono-Tek to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sono-Tek and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek Competitors 60 489 711 12 2.53

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 15.11%. Given Sono-Tek’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sono-Tek has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50% Sono-Tek Competitors -4.72% -14.57% -3.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million $1.12 million 46.43 Sono-Tek Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 2.66

Sono-Tek’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Sono-Tek is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek’s rivals have a beta of -0.45, indicating that their average share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

