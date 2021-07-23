Analyzing Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals N/A -119.74% -82.34% Takeda Pharmaceutical 7.84% 11.35% 5.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals $109.33 million 4.89 -$160.87 million ($1.38) -2.36 Takeda Pharmaceutical $15.99 billion 1.64 $1.68 billion N/A N/A

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 199.08%. Given Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals beats Takeda Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It has co-development, commercialization, and in-license agreements with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; a patent and technology license agreement with The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and in-license agreement with ImmunGene, Inc. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the manufacture and sale of OTC drugs and quasi-drugs. The Other segment includes manufacture and sale of reagents, clinical diagnostics, and chemical products. The company was founded by Takeda Chobei on June 12, 1781 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

