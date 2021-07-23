Analyzing SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PIMCO High Income Fund has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SuRo Capital and PIMCO High Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 PIMCO High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.81%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than PIMCO High Income Fund.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 80.9%. PIMCO High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. SuRo Capital pays out -1,234.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PIMCO High Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SuRo Capital and PIMCO High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.82 million 164.38 $75.34 million ($0.81) -15.26 PIMCO High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than PIMCO High Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and PIMCO High Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 11,106.87% -4.85% -3.42% PIMCO High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of PIMCO High Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats PIMCO High Income Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.