Analyzing TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and TAL Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 1.37 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.08 TAL Education Group $4.50 billion 0.86 -$115.99 million ($0.19) -31.58

TAL Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. TAL Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 17 Education & Technology Group and TAL Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 TAL Education Group 4 2 8 0 2.29

17 Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 194.33%. TAL Education Group has a consensus price target of $60.47, indicating a potential upside of 907.82%. Given TAL Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group -2.58% -3.13% -1.34%

Summary

TAL Education Group beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It provides tutoring services primarily through small-class services under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and consulting services on overseas studies under the Shunshun Liuxue brand, as well as offers services under the Haoweilai name. The company also operates jzb.com, an online education platform that serves as a gateway for online courses offered through xueersi.com; and other Websites for specific topics and offerings, such as college entrance examinations, high school entrance examinations, graduate school entrance examinations, preschool education, and raising infants and toddlers, as well as mathematics, English, and Chinese composition. In addition, it operates mmbang.com and the Mama Bang app, an online platform focusing on children, baby, and maternity market. Further, the company offers education and management consulting, and investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials and products. As of February 29, 2021, its educational network included 1,098 learning centers and 990 service centers in 109 cities throughout China and one city in the United States. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

