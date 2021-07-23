Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,264,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864,758 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.87% of Anaplan worth $68,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Anaplan by 8.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Anaplan by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,714. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAN stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

