Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $22.32

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.32, but opened at $22.92. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 1,847 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

