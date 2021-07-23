Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,657.78 ($47.79).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,980 ($38.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £40.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,234.44. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders bought a total of 226 shares of company stock valued at $644,833 in the last three months.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

