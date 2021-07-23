ankrETH (aEth) Price Tops $1,950.45 on Exchanges

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. ankrETH has a total market capitalization of $57.21 million and $2,239.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ankrETH coin can now be purchased for about $1,950.45 or 0.06056606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00047805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.26 or 0.00845427 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

AETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

