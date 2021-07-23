ANON (ANON) Price Tops $0.0020

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. ANON has a total market capitalization of $15,334.25 and $16.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ANON has traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001803 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

