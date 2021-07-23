ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Increased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.32% of ANSYS worth $93,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

ANSS stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.80. 3,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,616. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.55 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.93. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,092 shares of company stock worth $1,836,078. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

