ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.20% of ANSYS worth $58,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $358.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.55 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,078. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

