Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,762 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 8.3% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. owned 0.25% of Anthem worth $221,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $384.43. 13,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,811. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.