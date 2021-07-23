Antiample (XAMP) One Day Volume Hits $20.00

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Antiample has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a total market cap of $935,328.14 and $20.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00048117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.12 or 0.00852851 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

