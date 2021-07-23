Anyswap Price Up 8.1% This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00004441 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $27.50 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00102306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00139389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,265.11 or 1.00126343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.