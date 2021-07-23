AON (AON) to Release Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect AON to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect AON to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $232.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.92. AON has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price objective on AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.89.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

