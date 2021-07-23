Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.56 and last traded at $68.55. Approximately 17,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 928,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.52.

Several analysts recently commented on APLS shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,178 shares of company stock worth $9,855,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

