API3 (API3) Trading Up 17.4% This Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. API3 has a market capitalization of $49.02 million and $8.58 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00010531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.04 or 0.00862792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

