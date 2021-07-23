Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Up to $97.45

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $97.45, but opened at $99.93. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $104.65, with a volume of 2,572 shares changing hands.

Separately, Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Medical by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Apollo Medical by 32.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

