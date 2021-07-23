Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Up to $97.45

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $97.45, but opened at $99.93. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $104.65, with a volume of 2,572 shares changing hands.
Separately, Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55.
In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Medical by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Apollo Medical by 32.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
