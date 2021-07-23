Appaloosa LP Acquires Shares of 45,000 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Baidu by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Baidu by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $8.79 on Friday, reaching $169.70. 288,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,030. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.