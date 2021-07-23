Appaloosa LP Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Appaloosa LP reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 191,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 7.7% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Appaloosa LP owned approximately 0.06% of Facebook worth $536,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $16.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.61. 791,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,612,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.78. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

