Appaloosa LP Has $575.50 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Appaloosa LP reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 8.3% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $575,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $5,986,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $13.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,651.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,751. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,417.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

