Appaloosa LP Makes New $26.94 Million Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Appaloosa LP bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,940,000. Appaloosa LP owned about 0.40% of APA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 131,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,600. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -301.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

