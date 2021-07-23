Appaloosa LP Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,497.93.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $13.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,607.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,796. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,602.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,362.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.93, a PEG ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

