Appaloosa LP Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Appaloosa LP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Appaloosa LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $103,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.19. 26,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $394.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,301 shares of company stock worth $35,527,153. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

