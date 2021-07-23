Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is AQR Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,109,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 367,179 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Apple worth $1,967,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

