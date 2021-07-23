Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s Largest Position

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.6% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.55. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

