Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,745,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,814,721 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apple worth $1,312,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 330,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

