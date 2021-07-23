Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 116,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 39,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.55. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

