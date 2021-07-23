Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,824 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $146.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

