Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,765 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $53,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $137.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.16. The stock has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. ICAP upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.