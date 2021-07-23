AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Position Raised by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.13. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.