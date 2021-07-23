APYSwap (APYS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $428,257.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $2.48 million and $428,257.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00103819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00143390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,492.67 or 1.00067628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,422,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

