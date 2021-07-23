APYSwap (APYS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $431,064.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded up 26% against the dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $431,064.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00105101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00140160 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,622.98 or 0.99851762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,422,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

