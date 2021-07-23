AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,293 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $235.59 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.88 and a 52-week high of $237.45. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $1,319,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $52,045,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,952,762. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.