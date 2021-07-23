AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,062 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Marathon Oil worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.