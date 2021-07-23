AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,615 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Discovery by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after purchasing an additional 275,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,649,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Discovery by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of DISCA opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

