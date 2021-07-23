AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 68,754 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $52,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $74.58 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

