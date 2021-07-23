Aqua Metals (AQMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Aqua Metals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Aqua Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

