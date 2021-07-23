Archrock (AROC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. On average, analysts expect Archrock to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.22 on Friday. Archrock has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $1,331,872.15. Insiders have sold a total of 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

