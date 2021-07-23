Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $52.11 on Friday. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $4,006,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arcosa by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arcosa by 526.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

