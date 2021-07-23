Arctos NorthStar Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ANAC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.74. Arctos NorthStar Acquisition shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 1,128 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAC)

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sports, media, and entertainment sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

