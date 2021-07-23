argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Position Raised by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 1.06% of argenx worth $150,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at $750,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 87.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.51.

Shares of argenx stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $316.23. 743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,922. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.23. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

