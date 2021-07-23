ArGoApp Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00104508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00140315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,664.51 or 1.00510824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars.

